Italian company to help Kyrgyzstan process unsorted household waste

An official meeting was held at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic with representatives of the Italian company TRITOR S.R.L., which specializes in innovative and environmentally friendly waste-processing technologies, the agency’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in sustainable development, the introduction of «green» technologies, processing of solid household and medical waste, as well as opportunities to implement pilot investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Following the talks, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the National Investment Agency and TRITOR S.R.L. The document is aimed at establishing partnerships and developing long-term, effective, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

«The memorandum provides for the implementation of pilot projects to process up to 200 tons of unsorted household waste per day, the use of alternative environmentally friendly fuel at cement plants, the introduction of modern solutions for landfill reclamation and cleanup, as well as the launch of projects to process medical waste at public healthcare facilities. Special attention is paid to training and capacity building for local specialists, attracting investment, and ensuring transparency in financial processes,» the statement says.