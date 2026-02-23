19:15
USD 87.45
EUR 103.28
RUB 1.14
English

Four citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving prison sentences in Italy

Four citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently serving prison sentences in Italy. Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan, Umutkan Konkubaeva, said during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense, security and migration. The statement was made while discussing a draft agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Italian Republic.

According to her, official data show that about 2,800 Kyrgyzstanis reside in Italy.

«At the same time, consular data indicate that their number reaches 5,000. A total of 1,552 citizens are registered with the consulate. Of these, 500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are studying at Italian universities,» Umutkan Konkubaeva noted.

She added that four Kyrgyz nationals are imprisoned in Italy for organizing illegal migration channels.

«In addition, extradition procedures are underway for one citizen. The signing of the agreement will improve legal assistance in criminal cases between the two countries,» she said.

Lawmakers ultimately approved the draft agreement.
link: https://24.kg/english/363192/
views: 183
Print
Related
Ermek Omuraliev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Italy
Kyrgyzstan included in Italy's list of 15 priority countries
Italian company to help Kyrgyzstan process unsorted household waste
Kyrgyz jewelers to be trained by Italian masters
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS Chairman meets with actor Michele Placido
Kyrgyzstan and Italy sign agreement on promotion and protection of investments
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invites Italian companies to cooperate
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia - Italy summit in Astana
Sadyr Japarov to take part in first Central Asia — Italy summit
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan
All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
23 February, Monday
19:08
Electric vehicles account for less than 1 percent of Kyrgyzstan's vehicle fleet Electric vehicles account for less than 1 percent of K...
18:57
Memorial rally held at Ata-Beyit in honor of fallen border guards
18:50
Elnar Subakozhoev appointed Deputy Minister of Digital Development
17:44
Omorbek Torobaev appointed First Deputy Mayor of Osh city
17:36
Four citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving prison sentences in Italy