Four citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving prison sentences in Italy

Four citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently serving prison sentences in Italy. Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan, Umutkan Konkubaeva, said during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense, security and migration. The statement was made while discussing a draft agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Italian Republic.

According to her, official data show that about 2,800 Kyrgyzstanis reside in Italy.

«At the same time, consular data indicate that their number reaches 5,000. A total of 1,552 citizens are registered with the consulate. Of these, 500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are studying at Italian universities,» Umutkan Konkubaeva noted.

She added that four Kyrgyz nationals are imprisoned in Italy for organizing illegal migration channels.

«In addition, extradition procedures are underway for one citizen. The signing of the agreement will improve legal assistance in criminal cases between the two countries,» she said.

Lawmakers ultimately approved the draft agreement.