Kyrgyzstan included in Italy's list of 15 priority countries

Ravshanbek Sabirov, Head of the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, met with the Deputy Ambassador of Italy to Kyrgyzstan (with residence in Astana), as well as representatives of the Italian Trade Agency for the promotion of internationalization of Italian companies abroad.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for deepening Kyrgyzstan — Italia trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as the preparation of joint events in the B5+1 format. It was noted that the inclusion of the Kyrgyz Republic in Italy’s list of 15 priority countries demonstrates a high level of trust and strategic interest in developing the bilateral partnership.

«The Kyrgyz Republic attaches particular importance to developing cooperation with the Italian Republic and welcomes the influx of foreign direct investment. We ensure reliable protection of investor rights and state guarantees in accordance with legislation and international obligations. Our country is open to long-term strategic partners and is ready to create the most favorable conditions for doing business,» Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized.

The National Agency presented information on ongoing institutional and regulatory reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, as well as on government support mechanisms for investors and priority projects in energy, industry, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to further strengthening their partnership and implementing joint initiatives.