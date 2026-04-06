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Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Italy on promotion, protection of investments

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a law ratifying the agreement with Italy on the promotion and protection of investments.

The document was signed on May 30, 2025, in Astana during a meeting between Sadyr Japarov and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) approved the bill in its third reading in early March of this year.

The document aims to create a legal framework for attracting foreign direct investment, ensuring the protection of the rights and interests of investors, and creating a more favorable and predictable business environment in both countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/369032/
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