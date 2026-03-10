Italian investors interested in implementing number of projects in Kyrgyzstan

The National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic continues to consistently implement the agreements reached during Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to the Italian Republic. The development of bilateral investment cooperation is considered a priority area of ​​the country’s foreign economic policy.

The ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Italy on the promotion and mutual protection of investments in the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) is an important step in strengthening the legal framework for investment cooperation. The document aims to create favorable and predictable conditions for investors and strengthen the investment partnership between the two countries.

A delegation from the Italian company TRITOR has reportedly visited Kyrgyzstan. An extended meeting was held at the National Agency with the participation of local government leaders from the cities of Tokmok, Karakol, Osh, Kara-Balta, and Bishkek, as well as representatives of relevant government agencies.

Following the negotiations, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed, confirming the parties’ intentions to implement a project to construct a solid waste processing facility using modern Italian technologies.

During the visit, solid waste landfills in the cities of Tokmok and Kara-Balta were demonstrated to the Italian side as potential project sites. The preliminary investment volume is estimated at €10-12 million. The Italian side expressed interest in a long-term land lease for up to 30 years on mutually beneficial terms.

Additionally, the possibility of supplying medical waste processing equipment to a medical facility in Chui region was discussed. The estimated cost of the equipment is approximately $700,000. The company confirmed its willingness to consider special delivery terms given the socially significant nature of the project. The parties currently continue consultations on the preparation of an investment agreement.

The National Agency also held a meeting with Valli Estensi, a company specializing in tomato production. The Italian side was presented with the investment potential of the Kyrgyz Republic, including opportunities in the agro-industrial sector. The company expressed interest in further exploring cooperation prospects.

A working meeting was held with representatives of Unimpresa, during which potential areas of collaboration and business partnership formats were discussed.

Negotiations were also held with the Deputy Ambassador of Italy to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Director of the Agency for the Promotion and Internationalization of Italian Companies Abroad, and representatives of the Consular Section of the Italian Embassy. The Italian side noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is one of Italy’s 15 priority countries and expressed interest in further deepening economic cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the initiative to hold a business forum in the Central Asia + Italy format. The Kyrgyz side confirmed readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in the preparation and holding of this event.

To further expand cooperation, the National Agency has initiated requests for assistance in establishing contacts with relevant Italian development institutions, including the Italian Trade and Investment Agency and the FederUnacoma Association, as well as for holding thematic online negotiations with representatives of interested companies.