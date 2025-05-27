13:25
Pork DNA again found in Toyboss halal sausages

Pork DNA has once again been found in halal sausages of Toyboss brand. Senior inspector of the Bishkek City Veterinary Department, Maripbay Abdimanap uulu, shared this information with journalist Elaman Karymshakov.

According to him, laboratory tests conducted in March and April in both Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan confirmed the presence of pork DNA.

«We regularly monitor goods sold in the capital. Based on that, we took samples from Toyboss brand. The first sample was from Orto-Sai market — one type of sausage tested positive for pork DNA. We were skeptical and took a second type for confirmation, which also tested positive. We have results indicating the presence of pork DNA,» Maripbay Abdimanap uulu said.

He added that the sausages were also tested in Kazakhstan. Two private labs there confirmed the presence of pork DNA, while a state-run lab did not find any.

Director of Adal Azyk LLC, Myrzabek Orumbaev, emphasized that the company has never used and will never use pork in its production.

«You ask why pork DNA was detected, and honestly, I don’t know. The main assumption is that this may be a case of contamination (the introduction of foreign matter altering the product’s properties). We are confident in our processes. We are well ahead of Kyrgyzstan’s requirements, working to the latest European standards. This means the control procedures we have in place will only reach Kyrgyzstan in 5-10 years,» he said.

Myrzabek Orumbaev also suggested that the test results may have been influenced by transportation and laboratory conditions. Additional studies are being conducted jointly with the Veterinary Service to determine the exact cause.

In May 2023, Rosselkhoznadzor reported that «halal» sausages imported from Kyrgyzstan contained undeclared pork and soy. The manufacturer — the company from Chui region — claims to strictly adhere to halal standards in its production.

At the time, Toyboss denied all allegations, stating that «unfortunately, there are examples of Rosselkhoznadzor’s biased attitude towards Kazakhstan and Armenia. As meat suppliers, they have been blacklisted.»
link: https://24.kg/english/330492/
views: 157
