Halal products trading house from Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan

From May 14 to May 17, representatives of the Center for Development of Halal Industry, along with domestic companies specializing in the production of halal and organic products, are participating in the international economic forum Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As part of the event, a ceremonial opening of the trading house of Kyrgyz halal producers took place in Kazan’s agro-industrial complex.

«Opening of the trading house will be an important step in promoting Kyrgyz-made products to new markets, creating opportunities to increase export volumes, boost income, and further develop domestic businesses. At the forum, Kyrgyz companies are presenting high-quality, innovative, and organic products that meet international halal standards. This will strengthen their position in the global market and help establish cooperation with new business partners,» the statement reads.
