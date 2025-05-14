Each halal product in Kyrgyzstan to have unique QR code

Each halal product in Kyrgyzstan will have a unique QR code. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Choro Seyitov announced at a meeting of the Committee on the Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy of the Parliament.

The deputies heard information about the work of the state institution Center for the Development of Halal Industry under the Ministry of Economy to create conditions for the production, manufacture, processing, storage and export of competitive domestic halal products and services.

Choro Seyitov said that 309 certificates were issued from 2016 to 2025. Of these, only 70 were issued by government agencies, the rest — by private companies. The cost of an official written certificate in government agencies ranges from 7,000 to 19,000 soms, in private organizations — from 6,000 soms and up to $ 2,000.

The Deputy Minister of Economy noted that QR codes containing the necessary information will be issued for halal products for consumer safety.

MP Kunduzbek Sulaimanov asked what measures will be taken against holders of certificates that do not meet the requirements for halal products.

Director of the Center for the Development of Halal Industry Almaz Kaiyrbekov replied that in such a case the certificate will be annulled. The deputy considers this insufficient and asked to tighten the liability.

In June 2024, President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On the Halal Industry». In December, officials tested the new state portal in the sphere of halal industry of the Kyrgyz Republic. This is a unified automated information system for accounting and supervision of certified halal products and services. After completing the tests, it will be integrated with Tunduk interdepartmental electronic interaction platform, which will ensure digital interaction between certification and supervision bodies and participants of the product turnover.