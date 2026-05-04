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 Kyrgyzstan and Seychelles introduce short-term visa-free regime

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Barry Faure, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of the Seychelles, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the talks, the sides discussed the development of political dialogue, expansion of the legal framework, and strengthening of cooperation in trade, economy, and humanitarian areas, including agriculture, tourism, education, digital governance, as well as cooperation on sustainable development and climate issues.

It was noted that this is the first-ever visit of the head of Seychelles’ Foreign Ministry to Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting, an agreement was signed waiving visa requirements for short-term stays for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Seychelles.

High-level and top-level meetings are also planned during the visit.

From May 3 to 6, at the invitation of Jeenbek Kulubaev, Barry Faure, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, is making an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/372831/
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