Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses major projects with ADB head

Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Suinaliev met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda in Samarkand.

The talks were held during the 59th ADB Annual Meeting, which is taking place from May 2 to 6.

According to the head of the bank, the joint project portfolio for 2026 includes major energy initiatives, including the development of Kambar-Ata hydropower station.

Kyrgyzstan’s role as a regional hub within the CAREC program was particularly noted.

Masato Kanda also announced that a ministerial conference to mark the 25th anniversary of CAREC will be held in Ulaanbaatar in September and expressed hope for the participation of the Kyrgyz side.