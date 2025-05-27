10:20
Exhibits from Kyrgyzstan donated to Ethnological Museum in Germany

National exhibits from Kyrgyzstan have been donated to the Ethnological Museum in Germany. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The exhibits there are samples of traditional Kyrgyz clothing, household items made of felt, wood and leather, as well as books about the epic «Manas».

The placement of Kyrgyz national exhibits in the Ethnological Museum will contribute to a wider acquaintance of residents and numerous tourists of Germany with the rich cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz Republic, its history and traditions, the ministry noted.
