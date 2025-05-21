Sadyr Japarov in Budapest: Railway from China and Kambarata HPP-1

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov today took part in the informal summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which was held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, an observer country in the OTS. The press service of the head of state reported.

The theme of the event — «Meeting Place of East and West» — symbolically emphasizes efforts to strengthen ties between the EU and the Turkic world.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov noted that Hungary has become a real bridge between Europe and the Turkic countries. He emphasized that the current meeting logically continues the Bishkek summit of 2023. He recalled that the Kyrgyz Republic, as part of its chairmanship of OTS, is promoting a course towards «economic integration, sustainable development, digital future and security.»

The President noted that mutual trade between the republic and the OTS countries has almost doubled over four years. He also emphasized the importance of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which will shorten the route between China and Europe by 900 kilometers.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov placed special emphasis on the construction of Kambarata HPP-1, which is of strategic importance.

In conclusion, he expressed confidence that the Budapest Declaration would become another step towards unity, sustainable development and prosperity of the countries of the Turkic world.