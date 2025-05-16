Kyrgyzstan to participate in EXPO 2025 in Japan

From June 4 to June 8, 2025, one of the world’s largest international exhibitions, EXPO 2025, will take place in Osaka, Japan. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the official delegation of Kyrgyzstan will be led by the Minister of Culture, Mirbek Mambetaliev. The delegation will also include cultural figures, creative groups, and representatives from various sectors.

As part of the exhibition, the National Day of the Kyrgyz Republic will be celebrated on June 6 and June 7. An extensive cultural program will be presented for the Kyrgyz diaspora, Japanese audience, and all exhibition participants.

During the event, manaschi will perform recitations of the epic Manas. Prominent Kyrgyz pop artists, along with the musical ensemble Urkor, will perform pieces that blend modern rhythms with national coloring. The popular children’s group D Billions will also present their work. In addition, a collection of women’s clothing from the fashion house Dilbar will be shown.

Guests will have an opportunity to taste a variety of traditional Kyrgyz dishes, which will allow them to get acquainted with the culinary traditions of the Kyrgyz Republic.

For Kyrgyzstan, participation in this exhibition is a unique opportunity to present its historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy on the international stage.