University of Central Asia land transferred to Naryn City Hall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution transferring land plots to the municipal ownership of Naryn City Hall in the region of the same name. This was done to address the city’s socioeconomic issues, provide housing for the population, and more efficiently use land resources.

According to the document, the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography, jointly with the University of Central Asia (subject to agreement), will transfer a land plot with a total area of ​​223.78 hectares to the municipality of Naryn. This land plot was previously in perpetual use by the university.

The resolution also amends government decision No. 493 of July 2, 2004, concerning the allocation of land for the construction of the University of Central Asia campus. The new version clarifies that 40 hectares of the previously allocated land will remain in permanent use by the university. In addition, it has been authorized to purchase buildings and structures located on a 12.2-hectare plot of land in the village of Ak-Kiya in Naryn district, designated for the construction of a campus.

The City Hall has been instructed to duly accept the said plot of land as municipal property, undergo state re-registration, and ensure its use strictly for its intended purpose. Alienation of the land is prohibited.