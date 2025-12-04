SCNS returns Asem service center building in Karakol to state ownership

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) announced the return of Asem service center in Karakol to state ownership. The property has been transferred to the city municipality. Its floor area is 4,028 square meters, and the land plot is 0.5 hectares.

The state committee noted that the building, located in the center of Karakol, was illegally privatized back in 1993. The State Property Fund sold the property through direct sale, without an auction, which contravened the provisions of the Law «On the General Principles of Denationalization and Privatization in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan» of December 20, 1991.

According to security agencies, during the course of investigative activities, the owners voluntarily agreed to transfer Asem service center building and the adjacent land plot to the Karakol City Hall.

The SCNS emphasized that efforts to return the illegally expropriated property to state ownership are ongoing.