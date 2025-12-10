21:08
Strategic water infrastructure facilities returned to state

State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) officers have uncovered facts of illegal privatization of certain strategic water management facilities. According to the SCNS press center, a number of service buildings and adjacent territories were illegally registered to private individuals.

According to the security services, as a result of the measures taken, service buildings and plots totaling over 11 hectares in Panfilovsky district of Chui region were returned to state ownership.

The materials on the illegal privatization have been transferred for further investigation.
