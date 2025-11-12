Controversial house demolition in Kok-Zhar: Land returned to state

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported that land plots worth a total of 150 million soms and covering an area of ​​6 hectares in Kok-Zhar residential area were voluntarily returned to the state.

Recall, on August 5, the Oktyabrsky district administration of Bishkek began demolishing illegal structures built in section 172 of Kok-Zhar residential area. These actions sparked a wave of discontent among local residents, who feared that their homes would be targeted for demolition, as the plots had not undergone transformation and are listed as agricultural land.

On August 6, several people illegally blocked the road at the intersection of Akhunbaev and Dostoevsky Streets. This incident was registered under Article 279 of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code (Illegal blocking of roads). Five people were detained, and 17 citizens were charged under Article 128 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Disobedience to a lawful order of an internal affairs officer).

Additionally, police opened a criminal case under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Corruption) and detained 14 people, including officials.

According to the City Hall, of the 1,089 plots inspected in section No. 172, at least 209 are completed residential buildings, 85 are foundations, 78 are unfinished structures, and 704 are vacant. Of the 385 structures, 149 are eligible for amnesty, while the remaining 236 are deemed illegal and subject to demolition.

The situation has caused social tension. Residents say they purchased the land and built their houses legally, received utilities, and hoped for legalization. Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev promised to protect citizens’ rights, but noted that the buildings were erected on agricultural land without permits, so demolition is being carried out legally.

During the investigation, six citizens voluntarily returned plots of land totaling 6 hectares, valued at 150 million soms, to the state, transferring them to the balance of the State Property Management Fund.