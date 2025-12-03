Land belonging to Teplye Klyuchi health complex returned to state

The Prosecutor’s Office of Alamedin district has uncovered the illegal transfer of a land plot supplying mineral water to Teplye Klyuchi health and recreation complex, located in Tash-Moynok rural district of Chui region. The supervisory authority reported.
According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the market value of the plot is 442.5 million soms.
Thanks to the measures taken, the land has been returned to state ownership. The supervisory authority noted that efforts to identify and return the illegally transferred land will continue.