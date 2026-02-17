Batken Tany building returned to state ownership — SCNS

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported that the building of the editorial office of Batken Tany has been returned to state ownership.
As part of the implementation of state policy aimed at identifying and recovering illegally privatized state property, it was established that the facility had been unlawfully transferred into private ownership.
The materials have been registered in the automated information system.
Following investigative measures, the editorial building and the adjacent land plot have been transferred back to the state balance sheet.
The SCNS emphasized that efforts to return illegally privatized state property are ongoing.