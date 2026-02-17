Batken Tany building returned to state ownership — SCNS

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported that the building of the editorial office of Batken Tany has been returned to state ownership.

As part of the implementation of state policy aimed at identifying and recovering illegally privatized state property, it was established that the facility had been unlawfully transferred into private ownership.

The SCNS clarified that in January 2010, the editorial building, along with a 0.22-hectare plot of land was sold on the basis of a government resolution dated September 17, 2008, No. 518 «On the Program for Privatization of State Property for 2008–2012.» However, according to the security services, the privatization was carried out in violation of the provisions of the same regulatory legal act, despite the strategic significance of the facility.

The materials have been registered in the automated information system.

Following investigative measures, the editorial building and the adjacent land plot have been transferred back to the state balance sheet.

The SCNS emphasized that efforts to return illegally privatized state property are ongoing.