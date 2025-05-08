11:40
Bishkek City Hall announces route for Immortal Regiment march on May 9

The route of this year’s Immortal Regiment march has been changed. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The annual military-patriotic Immortal Regiment march will begin on May 9 at 9 a.m. in Bishkek. The march will start from Daiyr Asanov Park and move along the southern highway to Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street. From there, it will continue along Zhukeev-Pudovkin and then Ibraimov Street, ending at the Eternal Flame memorial on Victory Square.

In connection with the event, parts of the streets along the route will be temporarily closed to traffic according to the planned scheme.

The City Hall invites everyone to take part in the annual march held as part of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Citizens are also asked to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and are advised to plan their routes in advance, and use public transport instead of private vehicles to avoid traffic congestion.
