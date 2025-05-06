15:49
Dress rehearsal of military parade held in Bishkek

A dress rehearsal of the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War was held in Bishkek on Ala-Too Square today, May 6. The press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

Servicemen of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Committee for National Security, the National Guard and other security agencies took part in the rehearsal.

«The servicemen lined up on Ala-Too Square and modern military equipment demonstrated their readiness for the festive celebration,» the Ministry of Defense noted.

The military parade dedicated to Victory Day will take place on May 8. Earlier it was reported that this date was chosen due to the fact that President Sadyr Japarov will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9.
link: https://24.kg/english/328322/
