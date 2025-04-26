Kyrgyzstani wanted internationally for 13 years detained

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who had been on the international wanted list, was detained. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In 2012, citizen A.D., 47, was implicated in activities involving the distribution of materials intended to incite religious hatred. A criminal case was initiated against him under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic by the police department of Aravan district. However, the suspect fled and was subsequently placed on the international wanted list.

The citizen has a prior criminal record and had been an active member of the extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir since 2006. It was established that he had been hiding in the Russian Federation in 2012 and since 2016 — in Turkey.

As a result of joint operational efforts by the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry’s representative office in Turkey, A.D. was detained and returned to Kyrgyzstan on April 24, 2025. He was taken into custody.