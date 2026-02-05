15:12
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted by Interpol detained in USA

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Y.M., 46, was detained in Illinois today. The operation was conducted by officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan jointly with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Y.M. had been wanted internationally since 2023 under an Interpol Red Notice. He is accused of large-scale fraud.

The investigation established that Y.M. conspired with the head of an oil product distribution organization to steal 1,536.51 tons of heating oil. The damage amounted to 51,780,387 soms.

Competent authorities are currently preparing documents for his extradition. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, eight more citizens wanted by Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies are being held in U.S. detention centers. Three of them have already been deported to Kyrgyzstan.
