Citizen of Kazakhstan declared wanted for financing crime group of Kolbaev

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported that a citizen of Kazakhstan, Kamalutin Khalikov, has been declared wanted for financing the activities of the organized crime group of the so-called crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchy Kolbaev).

According to the security services, he is the President of the Boxing Federation of Karaganda region, owns assets in the construction sector, was previously prosecuted for organizing an organized crime group in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was involved in the smuggling of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan.

The investigation found out that Kamalutin Khalikov, being aware of the criminal activities of Kamchybek Asanbek, his multiple convictions for murder, kidnapping and organizing a criminal community, contacted him in order to obtain patronage in the Kyrgyz Republic for joint business projects.

Kamalutin Khalikov repeatedly met with Kamchybek Asanbek at Bars recreation center in Issyk-Kul region.

By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen in absentia for Kamalutin Khalikov. He is wanted.