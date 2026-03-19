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Particularly dangerous criminal wanted by Interpol detained in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a particularly dangerous criminal wanted internationally in the country.

According to the state committee, B.S., a citizen of Uzbekistan, 41, has been detained. He was wanted and included in the Interpol National Central Bureau’s registry of particularly dangerous criminals for committing serious crimes.

The SCNS noted that the detention was made possible thanks to coordinated investigative operations. The suspect was promptly identified and detained.

The suspect is currently in the pretrial detention facility of the SCNS.

Investigative operations are ongoing. Law enforcement officials are establishing all the circumstances of the case, as well as the detainee’s possible connections.

The security service emphasized that efforts to identify individuals posing a threat to national security and to fulfill international obligations in the fight against transnational crime are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/366777/
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