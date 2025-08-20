Suspect in murder of car wash owner in Bishkek detained in Lithuania

A citizen who was internationally wanted on charges of two murders — in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan — has been detained in Lithuania. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
46-year-old Yu.Yu., known in the criminal world by the nickname Detina, was detained in August 2025 using facial recognition technology. He had fake documents with him.
Yu.Yu. is listed as a member of an organized criminal group. The competent authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic have initiated the extradition procedure.