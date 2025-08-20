18:23
Suspect in murder of car wash owner in Bishkek detained in Lithuania

A citizen who was internationally wanted on charges of two murders — in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan — has been detained in Lithuania. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

46-year-old Yu.Yu., known in the criminal world by the nickname Detina, was detained in August 2025 using facial recognition technology. He had fake documents with him.

In 2007, the man shot the owner of a car wash in Bishkek and fled. He is also suspected of a murder committed in Almaty. He was put on the international wanted list through Interpol.

Yu.Yu. is listed as a member of an organized criminal group. The competent authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic have initiated the extradition procedure.
