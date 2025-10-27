Bishkek police places Ekaterina Bivol on wanted list

A criminal case has been opened in Bishkek against Ekaterina Bivol, who is accused of inciting interethnic hatred.

According to the capital’s Main Department of Internal Affairs, the case was opened under Article 330 «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, or interregional hatred» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigators note that the defendant allegedly made public statements against the Kyrgyz people, which were distributed via video on October 21.

Ekaterina Bivol has been charged in absentia. She has been remanded in custody, and she has been placed on the wanted list.

The charge carries a prison sentence of five to seven years.

Related news Kyrgyz lawyers demand criminal case against former wife of Dmitry Bivol

As a reminder, Dmitry Bivol’s ex-wife, Ekaterina, posted a video on social media in which she makes offensive statements about people of various ethnicities. Many users condemned the woman’s behavior, emphasizing that her statements contradict the principles of respect and tolerance.

Kyrgyz lawyers also sent appeals to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, requesting prosecution of Ekaterina Bivol.