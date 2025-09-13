17:16
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek

On August 8, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained a foreign national who was on the international wanted list. The department’s press service reported.

According to investigators, the suspect had been hiding in the village of Novopokrovka near Bishkek.

It was established that in October 2021, he fraudulently acquired a Samsung MX-6 B-2 excavator worth $16,600 in a neighboring country and later sold it to a third party before fleeing.

Law enforcement authorities of the neighboring state opened a criminal case and placed him on the international wanted list. It was also found out that in 2021 he illegally crossed into Kyrgyzstan.

The suspect, identified as B.Kh., 34, has been taken to the investigative service and placed in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/343426/
views: 62
