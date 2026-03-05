Wanted foreigners detained in Bishkek and Cholpon-Ata

Foreigners placed on the international wanted list through Interpol have been detained in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, as a result of operational investigative measures, a foreign citizen, L.S.V., 55, who was wanted by law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan, was detained in Bishkek. He is suspected of creating an organized criminal group, fraud, and embezzlement on an especially large scale.

It is noted that the total damage in the case amounted to 183.6 million Kazakh tenge.

Additionally, a foreign citizen, K.D.M., 46, also wanted for fraud on an especially large scale, was detained in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the man was using passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan issued under a different name. The legality of this document is currently being verified by the competent authorities.

The ministry added that further investigative and operational measures are being conducted.