16:53
USD 87.45
EUR 101.43
RUB 1.13
English

Wanted foreigners detained in Bishkek and Cholpon-Ata

Foreigners placed on the international wanted list through Interpol have been detained in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, as a result of operational investigative measures, a foreign citizen, L.S.V., 55, who was wanted by law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan, was detained in Bishkek. He is suspected of creating an organized criminal group, fraud, and embezzlement on an especially large scale.

It is noted that the total damage in the case amounted to 183.6 million Kazakh tenge.

Additionally, a foreign citizen, K.D.M., 46, also wanted for fraud on an especially large scale, was detained in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the man was using passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan issued under a different name. The legality of this document is currently being verified by the competent authorities.

The ministry added that further investigative and operational measures are being conducted.
link: https://24.kg/english/364694/
views: 182
Print
Related
Foreign radical preacher expelled from Kyrgyzstan
Internationally wanted Russian citizen detained in Bishkek
Another Illegal Migrant raid in Bishkek: 90 foreign nationals taken to police
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted by Interpol detained in USA
MFA hosts meeting to discuss attracting foreign labor for textile industry
Foreign students detained in Osh for presenting fake receipts to drivers
Foreigner suspected of embezzling 7 million soms in Chui region
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes assigning PINs to foreigners directly at border
Three men wanted internationally detained in Kyrgyzstan
Ombudsperson reports violations at temporary detention center for foreigners
Popular
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
5 March, Thursday
16:13
Kyrgyzstan supports global initiative on gender equality Kyrgyzstan supports global initiative on gender equalit...
16:03
Illegal import of gold worth 1 million soms prevented at Osh airport
15:41
Sadyr Japarov discusses Kyrgyzstan's aircraft fleet expansion with Airbus
15:31
Traffic restored on Bishkek — Torugart road
15:26
Kyrgyzstan to purchase 2 Airbus A321 aircraft — agreement signed in Cabinet