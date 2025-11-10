Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek using video surveillance system

Using Safe City video surveillance system, officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic detained a foreign citizen, U.S., 33, in Bishkek. He had been wanted by Interpol since 2016. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The foreign citizen was wanted internationally by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova for rape.

According to investigators, in 2014, U.S. had sexual intercourse with an underage citizen against her will.

The detainee was taken to the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek for taking further action in accordance with the legislation of the republic.