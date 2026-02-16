10:48
Internationally wanted Russian citizen detained in Bishkek

A Russian citizen who was on the international wanted list has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the press service, M.I., 37, was wanted internationally for crimes under Articles 228.1 (Illegal sale of narcotics in large or especially large quantities by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) and 210 (Organization of a criminal community) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

The arrest was carried out as part of «Bandit» operation by officers of the State Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic jointly with Interpol.

The department noted that he is a member of an organized crime group that was involved in drug trafficking in various Russian cities through online stores.

The man has been placed in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/362092/
views: 130
