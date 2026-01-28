14:37
Three men wanted internationally detained in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of 2026, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan have identified and detained three individuals wanted through international channels. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to police, one of the detainees is a foreign citizen named G.D., 47. He was found in Bishkek. The man was wanted internationally for intentionally causing grievous bodily harm and for illegally crossing the state border.

Following his arrest, he was transferred to the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district for further legal proceedings.

It is noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs continues to actively work with Interpol to search for and detain criminals hiding within Kyrgyzstan.
