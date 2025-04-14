12:30
Kyrgyzstan’s national pavilion opened at EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Kyrgyzstan’s national pavilion has been officially opened at EXPO 2025 in Osaka. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The World Expo is being held under the theme «Designing Future Society for Our Lives.»

Erkinbek Osoev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Japan, emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s participation in EXPO 2025 is an important step in promoting the country on the international stage and strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Japan relations. The national pavilion will showcase Kyrgyzstan’s rich cultural heritage, its unique nature, as well as its economic and investment potential to the global community.

Throughout the duration of EXPO 2025 — from April 13 to October 13, 2025 — the Kyrgyzstan’s pavilion will host presentations, business meetings, cultural events, and interactive exhibitions. Special attention will be given to promoting Kyrgyz culture, creative industries, eco-friendly tourism, and the country’s investment opportunities.
