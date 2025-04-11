Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained

An active member of the banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir has been detained. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

On April 2, as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 332 (production and distribution of extremist materials) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, a man identified as Zh.A., 42, was detained. He was actively spreading radical ideas and manipulating the minds of his followers, inciting them to various actions.

During a search of the detainee’s place of residence, propaganda materials, literature, and other documents related to the banned organization were discovered and confiscated.

The detainee has been placed in a temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.