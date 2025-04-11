16:26
USD 87.45
EUR 96.52
RUB 1.02
English

Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained

An active member of the banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir has been detained. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

On April 2, as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 332 (production and distribution of extremist materials) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, a man identified as Zh.A., 42, was detained. He was actively spreading radical ideas and manipulating the minds of his followers, inciting them to various actions.

During a search of the detainee’s place of residence, propaganda materials, literature, and other documents related to the banned organization were discovered and confiscated.

The detainee has been placed in a temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/325719/
views: 131
Print
Related
Police and State Committee for National Security detain extremists
SCNS puts leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan on wanted list for fraud
Hizb ut-Tahrir adherents detained in Bishkek
SCNS conducts searches in homes of 7 active members of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Foreigner detained in Osh for publishing extremist propaganda online
22 members of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Kyrgyzstan
Native of Kyrgyzstan put on wanted list in Tver for extremist calls
Kyrgyzstani arrested for 10 days for extremist social media post in Surgut
Prosecutor General's Office publishes list of extremist groups banned in KR
SCNS: Six people renounced extremist ideology of Yakyn Inkar
Popular
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
11 April, Friday
15:59
President of Kyrgyzstan holds another meeting of Security Council President of Kyrgyzstan holds another meeting of Securi...
15:54
New amusement park planned to be built in Bishkek
15:47
New procedure for Russian ruble transactions to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
15:35
Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained
15:29
Reclamation of uranium site in Min-Kush to be completed in August — Rosatom