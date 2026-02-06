13:07
Members of women's cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami detained in Nooken

Members of the women’s cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami organization have been detained in Nooken district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, during counterterrorism operations in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region, active members of the women’s wing of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami organization were identified. Under the guise of practical training in sewing and cutting, they recruited young women to work there, gradually and subtly instilling the ideology of the banned extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami. The group leaders actively participated in closed Telegram channels, distributed banned literature, and discussed establishing a caliphate in the Kyrgyz Republic.

During a search of the residences of the identified individuals, a large quantity of banned literature from the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami, electronic media, computers, flash drives, and mobile phones were discovered.

On January 29, 2026, as a result of investigative and operational activities, five members of the women’s wing of the extremist organization were detained and placed in the pretrial detention facility of the SCNS. The investigation is currently ongoing.

The SCNS warns that the creation of, participation in religious extremist organizations, and dissemination of extremist materials by citizens entails criminal liability.
