Three members of banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) officers detained three members of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, whose activities are banned in the country, in Bishkek. The SCNS press center reported.

The detainees were reportedly actively disseminating extremist ideology and recruiting new supporters.

Officers seized banned literature and materials periodically published by the organization abroad from the suspects’ residences.

Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international religious and political organization founded in 1953 in Jerusalem. Its goal is to create a worldwide Islamic caliphate and establish a system of governance based on Sharia law. The organization has been recognized as extremist and banned in several countries, including Kyrgyzstan. According to law enforcement agencies, its supporters are engaged in spreading radical ideology and recruiting new members. Participation in the organization’s activities, as well as possession and distribution of its materials in the Kyrgyz Republic, carries criminal liability.

Security services are conducting investigative actions against the detainees.