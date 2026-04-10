12:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.07
RUB 1.12
English

Three members of banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) officers detained three members of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, whose activities are banned in the country, in Bishkek. The SCNS press center reported.

The detainees were reportedly actively disseminating extremist ideology and recruiting new supporters.

Officers seized banned literature and materials periodically published by the organization abroad from the suspects’ residences.

Security services are conducting investigative actions against the detainees.

Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international religious and political organization founded in 1953 in Jerusalem. Its goal is to create a worldwide Islamic caliphate and establish a system of governance based on Sharia law.

The organization has been recognized as extremist and banned in several countries, including Kyrgyzstan. According to law enforcement agencies, its supporters are engaged in spreading radical ideology and recruiting new members.

Participation in the organization’s activities, as well as possession and distribution of its materials in the Kyrgyz Republic, carries criminal liability.
link: https://24.kg/english/369838/
views: 68
Print
Related
Leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell in Jalal-Abad region detained in Bishkek
Members of women's cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami detained in Nooken
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
Hizb ut-Tahrir members detained in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell detained
Members of banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Suzak
Hizb ut-Tahrir materials confiscated in Bishkek, four women detained
Searches conducted in homes of four Hizb ut-Tahrir members in Kara-Suu
Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained
SCNS puts leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan on wanted list for fraud
Popular
Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan
Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months
6,060 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to perform Hajj this year 6,060 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to perform Hajj this year
Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA
10 April, Friday
12:25
Three members of banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Bishkek Three members of banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir det...
12:08
ADB forecasts Kyrgyzstan's economic growth at 8.9 percent in 2026
12:00
Overpass in Bishkek: Demolition of 64 structures begins for new interchange
11:53
Bishkek asks Moscow to increase duty-free fuel and lubricants supplies
11:44
Up to 10 percent of public posts to be filled without competition in Kyrgyzstan