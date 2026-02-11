21:26
Two people arrested in Osh for distributing extremist materials on social media

Two citizens have been arrested for distributing materials related to banned extremist and terrorist organizations on social media. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region reported.

According to the Department for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration, an examination confirmed that the posted materials contained extremist content.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation, 30-year-old D.G. and 27-year-old Yu.B. were detained. The court ordered their pretrial detention.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are identifying other persons involved.
link: https://24.kg/english/361618/
