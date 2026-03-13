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Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media

A man suspected of distributing extremist materials via social media has been detained in Osh. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region reported.

According to police, officers from the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration conducted an investigation, which identified the man distributing materials prohibited for use in Kyrgyzstan online.

According to an expert examination, the man published materials related to extremist and terrorist organizations on social media.

Based on the collected materials, a criminal case has been opened under the articles «Preparation and distribution of extremist materials» and «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious, or interregional hatred» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation, Dzh. uulu M., 34, was detained. He has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are identifying other possible individuals involved in the distribution of prohibited materials.
link: https://24.kg/english/365936/
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