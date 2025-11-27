SCNS, Natural Resources Ministry destroy large batch of expired food products

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) and the Ministry of Natural Resources have begun the environmentally safe disposal of a large batch of expired food products. These products were seized during a special operation by the security services to disrupt a scheme for import and sale of counterfeit goods. The State Committee’s press center reported.

All seized products are under the joint control of the agencies. Destruction is being carried out in compliance with environmental standards to prevent harm to the environment.

Following the discovery of expired products in Bishkek warehouses, the SCNS initiated a state environmental assessment. The Ministry of Natural Resources quickly formed an expert commission, which approved the chosen disposal method and location.

How the destruction is carried out:

Liquid products (oils, sauces) are neutralized by an alkalization method — they are mixed with limestone. After laboratory analysis, the solution is sent to the central sewer system;

Plastic and glass containers are sent to recycling facilities;

Tin containers are sent to scrap metal recycling centers;

Non-recyclable waste and packaging are incinerated in a special furnace or disposed of at a solid waste landfill.

The State Committee emphasized that Kyrgyzstan should not become a dumping ground for expired imported products. «Attempts to pass off written-off goods as ’premium’ are a crime against public health. Anyone who profits from people’s trust will be held accountable under the law,» they stated.

The SCNS and the Ministry of Natural Resources strongly recommend that entrepreneurs check their suppliers, especially those offering «exclusive» products at reduced prices and without a full package of documents. The agencies urge prioritizing domestic producers and requiring laboratory certificates and import declarations.

«A customer in a cafe or restaurant should be confident that they are paying for quality, not counterfeit goods. Today there are complaints against the supplier, tomorrow there will be a criminal case against you,» the SCNS added.