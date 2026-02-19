12:12
Nearly 22,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes seized in Chui region

An attempt to transport a large shipment of cigarettes without excise stamps was foiled in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region, the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the agency, during a tax inspection raid in the village of Birdik, tax officers discovered a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that was unloading tobacco products into another vehicle.

An inspection revealed that the minibus was carrying 21,900 packs of ORIS and ZUMERRET cigarettes without excise stamps.

Reports have been drawn up regarding the violation. Procedural decisions are currently being prepared in accordance with law of Kyrgyzstan.

The vehicle has been impounded pending clarification of all the circumstances.
