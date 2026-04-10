Transnational counterfeit currency network disrupted in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) disrupted the activities of a transnational group involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit money, the SCNS press service reported.

According to the statement, the group operated across several countries, organizing the production of high-quality fake banknotes and distributing them through an extensive network.

During a special operation, including a controlled purchase operation, citizens of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were detained. Authorities seized a significant amount of counterfeit foreign currency along with other material evidence.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 233 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. The suspects have been placed in a pre-trial detention facility.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify all members of the criminal network and its distribution channels.