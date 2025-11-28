16:02
Large batch of expired "premium products" destroyed in Bishkek

A criminal scheme involving the import and sale of expired products under the guise of «elite imported goods» has been disrupted in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, Z.S.N., the founder of Korzinka 312 LLC, imported discounted and expired goods from abroad for several years, then repackaged them and sold as «exclusive European delicacies.» These products reached consumers through large markets, cafes, and restaurants.

During warehouse searches in Bishkek, a large batch of expired products, a laboratory for falsifying expiration dates, and pre-made counterfeit labels were discovered.

According to the SCNS, all seized products were destroyed in compliance with environmental regulations on November 27. The State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Natural Resources have called on businesses to abandon shadow schemes and sell only high-quality, certified goods.
