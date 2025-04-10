Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov conquers Himalayan peak Annapurna

The President of the Federation of Mountaineering and Rock Climbing of Kyrgyzstan, Eduard Kubatov, has conquered a new peak — Annapurna in the Himalayas, standing at 8,091 meters above sea level. He shared the news on Instagram.

The ascent took place on a symbolic day for Kyrgyzstan — April 7. He dedicated his achievement to the country and his compatriots.

«Victory! On April 7, 2025, our Kyrgyz flag, handed to the climbers by the president, was at the summit of Annapurna — the most difficult and dangerous mountain in the world! This ascent is dedicated to multinational Kyrgyzstan, to the unity and success of our country! In unity and diversity lies our incredible strength! My victory is dedicated to you, my dear fellow Kyrgyzstanis! And, of course, to the 100th anniversary of Kyrgyz sports!» Eduard Kubatov posted.

It is noted that, as with all his previous expeditions, he made the ascent without an oxygen tank.