Delegation of UN Committee on Rights of the Child arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Members of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child — Bragi Gudbrandsson (Vice Chair, Iceland) and Thuwayba Al Barwani (Committee member, Oman) arrived in Kyrgyzstan.

The visit was organized on the initiative of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights of Kyrgyzstan Asel Chynbaeva with the support of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the Kyrgyz Republic. Meetings with representatives of government agencies, as well as study visits to organizations providing services in the field of education, social support and protection of children’s rights, including children with special educational needs in difficult life situations, are planned.

A round table will also be held to discuss priority measures to protect the rights and best interests of children for 2025-2028, as set out in the Action Plan for the implementation of the concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. The event will be attended by representatives of government agencies, international organizations, civil society, the expert community and youth initiatives.