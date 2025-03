An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 (preliminary estimate) occurred today, March 28, in Kazakhstan — Kyrgyzstan border area. Data from seismological services say.

The epicenter was located 18 kilometers from Kopuro-Bazar village. The tremors were recorded at 4.56 p.m. local time.

Information about possible damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake has not been received yet.

The first earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was recorded in approximately the same area this morning.