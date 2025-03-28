Earthquake of magnitude 4 felt in Bishkek

The earthquake, which occurred in Kazakhstan today at 4.42 a.m., was felt by residents of Bishkek. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the earthquake focus was located on the territory of Kazakhstan: 18 kilometers to the north from Kopuro Bazar village, 135 kilometers from Bishkek and 135 kilometers from Taraz (Kazakhstan).

Intensity of the tremors n populated areas of Kyrgyzstan reached: in the village of Kopuro-Bazar — magnitude 6, in Bishkek — about magnitude 4.

The earthquake lasted for several seconds and was felt as a slight tremor of walls and furniture, especially in multi-story buildings.

There is no information about possible victims and damage yet.