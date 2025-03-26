18:45
ATMs to have functions accessible to people with disabilities

Commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan will be required to implement special features in their mobile applications, ATMs, and payment terminals to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities. This initiative is put forward by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A relevant draft regulation has been developed as part of the state program «Accessible Country for People with Disabilities and Other Mobility-Impaired Groups in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2023-2030.»

The National Bank believes that achieving social justice and ensuring equal access to the payment infrastructure and banking services requires service providers to develop appropriate functionalities.

The special functions should allow people with disabilities to perform all banking transactions. The recommended features include adjustable font sizes, sections, icons, playback speed and volume for audio guidance, color contrast settings, text-to-speech functionality for mobile applications, and tactile markers on control panels.

Banks will also be asked to update ATMs and payment terminals installed before June 1, 2025 within five years after the adoption of the regulatory legal act in accordance with the requirements that allow people with disabilities to use the services provided.
