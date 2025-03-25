21:33
Kyrgyzstanis to pay more for electricity starting from May

Electricity tariffs will change in Kyrgyzstan from May 1. The Ministry of Energy reported today, March 25.

The increase is planned within the framework of the medium-term tariff policy of the Ministry of Energy for 2025-2030.

According to the ministry, over the past ten years, electricity consumption in the country has increased by 3.6 billion kilowatt-hours, and the load on equipment is growing. At the same time, the deficit in the energy industry amounted to 8.1 billion soms in 2024.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the existing tariffs do not cover the real cost of electricity, so they will change.

Thus, from May 1, 2025, the tariff for consumption of up to 700 kilowatt-hours will be 1 som 37 tyiyns instead of the current 1 som 11 tyiyns, and if the limit is exceeded, consumers will pay 2 soms 60 tyiyns (currently the tariff is 2 soms 39 tyiyns).

It is also noted that the number of consumer categories has been halved — from 14 to 7. Tariffs for them will also change.

It was previously reported that electricity tariffs will be increased annually by an average of 15 percent.
