Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah. The leaders discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation and ways for its further development. The website of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sadyr Japarov expressed hope for the establishment of interregional cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and ASEAN, along with bilateral political dialogue. He told about reforms, modernization and construction of social and economic facilities, road and transport infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the active development of international transport corridors, including China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

Among the possible areas of partnership, the President of Kyrgyzstan highlighted energy industry, the IT sector, processing of raw materials and the development of halal industry, emphasizing interest in exchanging experience with Brunei in the field of halal product certification. He also invited Brunei investors to participate in energy and industrial projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah expressed confidence in the existence of great potential for development of cooperation between the countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats. He emphasized the importance of mutual support within the UN, expressed readiness to strengthen economic cooperation and noted the prospects for cooperation in tourism and education sectors. The Sultan of Brunei invited the President of Kyrgyzstan to pay an official visit to the country.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders of the two countries confirmed their readiness to strengthen bilateral ties and implement joint projects aimed at development of economic partnership.