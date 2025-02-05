Palliative care ward for children opened in National Center in Bishkek

An operating room, intensive care and palliative care wards for children with oncological pathology have been opened at the Children’s Oncology Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, such measures will significantly improve the quality of specialized medical care for children with cancer.

Often, children undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy face life-threatening complications. Their immune system is suppressed by such treatment, which makes them vulnerable to infections. Therefore, the opening of new specialized structures based on the National Center will enable round-the-clock monitoring of patients in isolation, prevention of infectious complications and prompt response to early symptoms of deterioration. Moreover, children need respiratory support more often than adults.

According to experts, palliative care should begin from the moment of diagnosis, complementing the main treatment.

It is mistakenly associated only with the terminal stage of oncopathology.

«The main goal of such assistance is to create comfortable conditions, improve the quality of life of the child and family, support in overcoming physical, emotional and social difficulties. Research confirms that early involvement of palliative services reduces the level of anxiety and depression in parents, and also reduces the number of emergency hospitalizations,» the statement says.

The ministry clarified that the organization of such structures requires a multidisciplinary team (oncologist, resuscitator, psychologist, physiotherapist and social worker) and additional financial costs.

«Investments in these areas are not only a medical necessity, but also a moral duty of society to the most vulnerable patients,» the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic said.