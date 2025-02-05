18:19
USD 87.45
EUR 90.98
RUB 0.88
English

Palliative care ward for children opened in National Center in Bishkek

An operating room, intensive care and palliative care wards for children with oncological pathology have been opened at the Children’s Oncology Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, such measures will significantly improve the quality of specialized medical care for children with cancer.

Often, children undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy face life-threatening complications. Their immune system is suppressed by such treatment, which makes them vulnerable to infections. Therefore, the opening of new specialized structures based on the National Center will enable round-the-clock monitoring of patients in isolation, prevention of infectious complications and prompt response to early symptoms of deterioration. Moreover, children need respiratory support more often than adults.

According to experts, palliative care should begin from the moment of diagnosis, complementing the main treatment.

It is mistakenly associated only with the terminal stage of oncopathology.

«The main goal of such assistance is to create comfortable conditions, improve the quality of life of the child and family, support in overcoming physical, emotional and social difficulties. Research confirms that early involvement of palliative services reduces the level of anxiety and depression in parents, and also reduces the number of emergency hospitalizations,» the statement says.

The ministry clarified that the organization of such structures requires a multidisciplinary team (oncologist, resuscitator, psychologist, physiotherapist and social worker) and additional financial costs.

«Investments in these areas are not only a medical necessity, but also a moral duty of society to the most vulnerable patients,» the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic said.
link: https://24.kg/english/319044/
views: 139
Print
Related
Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among women in Kyrgyzstan
Oncologists, mammologists to see patients in Ak-Ordo for free
Stem cells collection procedure starts at National Center in Bishkek
Detection of cancer in children improved in Kyrgyzstan
German cyclist to dedicate race to children suffering from cancer in Kyrgyzstan
250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan
Quarter of women die of cervical cancer in first year after diagnosis
Prevalence of HPV causing cervical cancer studied in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan joins Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
Government agencies instructed to control food prices Government agencies instructed to control food prices
5 February, Wednesday
17:27
Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among women in Kyrgyzstan Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among w...
17:08
Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with Chairman of Constitutional Commission Yusuf Beyazıt
16:45
Palliative care ward for children opened in National Center in Bishkek
16:27
State visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to China (Photos)
16:10
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines